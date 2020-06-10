2819 12th Avenue South

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195211



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1600 which includes the first months rent. This home features an updated kitchen with bright white cabinetry. The floors have been updated with a combination off wood plank and carpeting. It sits in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Saint Petersburg. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

