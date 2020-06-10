All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 26 2020

2819 12th Avenue South

2819 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2819 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195211

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1600 which includes the first months rent. This home features an updated kitchen with bright white cabinetry. The floors have been updated with a combination off wood plank and carpeting. It sits in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Saint Petersburg. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 12th Avenue South have any available units?
2819 12th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 12th Avenue South have?
Some of 2819 12th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 12th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2819 12th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 12th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 12th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2819 12th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2819 12th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2819 12th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 12th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 12th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2819 12th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2819 12th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2819 12th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 12th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 12th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

