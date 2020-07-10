All apartments in St. Petersburg
265 114TH AVENUE N

Location

265 114th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Don’t miss this exceptional all ages 875 sf two bedroom one bath second floor condo in Windward Pointe. It features a bright living/dining room with a sliding glass door leading leads to a screened private, covered, and tiled balcony that overlooks a beautiful landscape. The kitchen and bath have new style cabinets, tile floors, appliances, and electrical and plumbing fixtures. The condo has been tastefully painted and refreshed with new closet doors and closet shelving. The master bedroom is ample and features a walk in closet. Storage is abundant. Park in the convenient assigned covered space; there are many guest parking spaces nearby, and a covered car wash area.
Windward Point offers a resort lifestyle with beautifully maintained grounds, with two pools, car wash, tennis courts, and fenced playground and newly renovated. The location is within easy access to all Tampa Bay points of interest.
Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 114TH AVENUE N have any available units?
265 114TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 114TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 265 114TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 114TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
265 114TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 114TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 265 114TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 265 114TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 265 114TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 265 114TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 114TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 114TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 265 114TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 265 114TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 265 114TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 265 114TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 114TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

