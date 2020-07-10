265 114TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Don’t miss this exceptional all ages 875 sf two bedroom one bath second floor condo in Windward Pointe. It features a bright living/dining room with a sliding glass door leading leads to a screened private, covered, and tiled balcony that overlooks a beautiful landscape. The kitchen and bath have new style cabinets, tile floors, appliances, and electrical and plumbing fixtures. The condo has been tastefully painted and refreshed with new closet doors and closet shelving. The master bedroom is ample and features a walk in closet. Storage is abundant. Park in the convenient assigned covered space; there are many guest parking spaces nearby, and a covered car wash area.

Windward Point offers a resort lifestyle with beautifully maintained grounds, with two pools, car wash, tennis courts, and fenced playground and newly renovated. The location is within easy access to all Tampa Bay points of interest.

Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING.