All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 261 7th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
261 7th Ave N
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

261 7th Ave N

261 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

261 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46e8cad0ec ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Pristine condition 3/2.5/2 home in Old NE with tons of original features, historic charm and renovated kitchen and baths Very large rooms with original built-ins, hardwood and tile floors Granite counter tops in kitchen; full size white stove, refrigerator and dishwasher Working fireplace Separate laundry room plus storage includes washer/dryer 2 car attached garage Lush landscaping with large paver patio area includes patio furniture and a hot tub for tenant use Lawn care included. One dog under 30 lbs with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Sorry no cats. Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 7th Ave N have any available units?
261 7th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 7th Ave N have?
Some of 261 7th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 7th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
261 7th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 7th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 7th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 261 7th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 261 7th Ave N offers parking.
Does 261 7th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 7th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 7th Ave N have a pool?
No, 261 7th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 261 7th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 261 7th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 261 7th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 7th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus