261 7th Ave N

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46e8cad0ec ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Pristine condition 3/2.5/2 home in Old NE with tons of original features, historic charm and renovated kitchen and baths Very large rooms with original built-ins, hardwood and tile floors Granite counter tops in kitchen; full size white stove, refrigerator and dishwasher Working fireplace Separate laundry room plus storage includes washer/dryer 2 car attached garage Lush landscaping with large paver patio area includes patio furniture and a hot tub for tenant use Lawn care included. One dog under 30 lbs with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Sorry no cats. Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises