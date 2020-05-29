All apartments in St. Petersburg
2540 11th Avenue South

2540 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2540 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1203497

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1950 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous duplex features a wide open floorplan with lots of square footage. There is new wood style flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is cook friendly, open and airy with lots of storage and tons of natural light. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans throughout,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 11th Avenue South have any available units?
2540 11th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2540 11th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2540 11th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 11th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 11th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 11th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 11th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

