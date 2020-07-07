2500 Auburn Street S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Home located in St Petersburg Florida near I 275 has a new Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops matching vinyl flooring throughout the home. This home also features a remodeled bathroom. There are 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom in this home. There is Central Heat & Air, a fenced back yard, and is situated in a nice, quiet. Pet Friendly see rental criteria for Pet Restrictions.



3D Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNopnJ2JM-o



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner or you may schedule without an agent and we will reduce your move in admin fees by $100 dollars if you decide to self-show.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



Amenities: Wash and Dryer Hook ups, 1 car garage, fenced back yard, brick patio, plank wood like flooring