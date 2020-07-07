All apartments in St. Petersburg
2500 Auburn Street S.

2500 Auburn Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Auburn Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Highland Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Home located in St Petersburg Florida near I 275 has a new Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops matching vinyl flooring throughout the home. This home also features a remodeled bathroom. There are 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom in this home. There is Central Heat & Air, a fenced back yard, and is situated in a nice, quiet. Pet Friendly see rental criteria for Pet Restrictions.

3D Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNopnJ2JM-o

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner or you may schedule without an agent and we will reduce your move in admin fees by $100 dollars if you decide to self-show.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Amenities: Wash and Dryer Hook ups, 1 car garage, fenced back yard, brick patio, plank wood like flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Auburn Street S. have any available units?
2500 Auburn Street S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Auburn Street S. have?
Some of 2500 Auburn Street S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Auburn Street S. currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Auburn Street S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Auburn Street S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Auburn Street S. is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Auburn Street S. offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Auburn Street S. offers parking.
Does 2500 Auburn Street S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Auburn Street S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Auburn Street S. have a pool?
No, 2500 Auburn Street S. does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Auburn Street S. have accessible units?
No, 2500 Auburn Street S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Auburn Street S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Auburn Street S. does not have units with dishwashers.

