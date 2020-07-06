All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N

2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious remodeled Kenwood Carriage House - Property Id: 179667

Welcome home to to this spacious, bright updated carriage home with high ceilings. You will love the newly updated kitchen with plenty of storage, butcher block counters, deep sink, new floors and new appliances. Awesome breakfast nook with custom buffet/storage area. The bathroom features a brand new vanity, flooring and fixtures. Two good sized bedrooms are located separate from each other for maximum privacy. Large living room with lots of natural light. Covered and screened outdoor living space features new flooring & fixtures. Plenty of storage in the garage as well as hook ups for full size washer & dryer. Landscaping in progress will offer patio area and tropical plants. Private driveway via alley access will accommodate 2 vehicles. Quick walk to Grand Central District shops,restaurants, bars & coffee shops. Minutes to downtown St Petersburg. Pet friendly...we love dogs!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179667p
Property Id 179667

(RLNE5330685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have?
Some of 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N offers parking.
Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus