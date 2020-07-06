2447 1/2 Burlington Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious remodeled Kenwood Carriage House - Property Id: 179667



Welcome home to to this spacious, bright updated carriage home with high ceilings. You will love the newly updated kitchen with plenty of storage, butcher block counters, deep sink, new floors and new appliances. Awesome breakfast nook with custom buffet/storage area. The bathroom features a brand new vanity, flooring and fixtures. Two good sized bedrooms are located separate from each other for maximum privacy. Large living room with lots of natural light. Covered and screened outdoor living space features new flooring & fixtures. Plenty of storage in the garage as well as hook ups for full size washer & dryer. Landscaping in progress will offer patio area and tropical plants. Private driveway via alley access will accommodate 2 vehicles. Quick walk to Grand Central District shops,restaurants, bars & coffee shops. Minutes to downtown St Petersburg. Pet friendly...we love dogs!

