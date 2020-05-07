2408 18TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent accessible yet quiet location for this 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2 bonus rooms bungalow! Inviting curb appeal and a nice shaded front yard, as well as a cute front porch, ideal for enjoying morning coffee or a glass of wine after work. The wood flooring through out the living room and bedrooms are just beautiful and the home has been freshly repainted inside. The dining room, living room and kitchen are open to each other and create a nice light openness. Both bedrooms feature adequate closet space and installed window blinds. If you enjoy cooking you will love the clean and well designed kitchen with nice appliances and lots of counter space. The former breezeway can serve as an ideal office space and you can reach both sides of the yard from here. The garage is currently set up to be a family and also houses the washer and the dryer. Looking for a 1 year lease minimally. Please text your inquiry.