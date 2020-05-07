All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

2408 18TH STREET N

2408 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2408 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent accessible yet quiet location for this 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2 bonus rooms bungalow! Inviting curb appeal and a nice shaded front yard, as well as a cute front porch, ideal for enjoying morning coffee or a glass of wine after work. The wood flooring through out the living room and bedrooms are just beautiful and the home has been freshly repainted inside. The dining room, living room and kitchen are open to each other and create a nice light openness. Both bedrooms feature adequate closet space and installed window blinds. If you enjoy cooking you will love the clean and well designed kitchen with nice appliances and lots of counter space. The former breezeway can serve as an ideal office space and you can reach both sides of the yard from here. The garage is currently set up to be a family and also houses the washer and the dryer. Looking for a 1 year lease minimally. Please text your inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 18TH STREET N have any available units?
2408 18TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 18TH STREET N have?
Some of 2408 18TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 18TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2408 18TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 18TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2408 18TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2408 18TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2408 18TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 2408 18TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 18TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 18TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2408 18TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2408 18TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2408 18TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 18TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 18TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
