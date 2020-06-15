235 MATEO WAY NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

$2550 unfurnished on an annual lease! Pest control & lawn care included only in an annual long term unfurnished lease** Complete Paradise on Snell Isle! This one of a kind duplex located on Snell lsle offers it all! Tastefully updated with engineered wood throughout living, dining, kitchen and bedrooms. Master Bathrooms offer a spa like feel with walk in showers and guest baths offer shower/tub combo. Kitchen offers granite counter tops with natural leather finish, stainless steel smudge proof appliances, shaker cabinets that go to ceiling/soft close and a large under-mount sink. Each side is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with approx 1349sf of living space. King beds in masters, queen in guests, tv's in living room and bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Enjoy coffee or a BBQ on your private deck in the backyard. Backyards are NOT shared. Completely fenced so you can let your pets roam with no worries! Walking distance to the Vinoy Golf Club, Downtown St Pete, Northshore Park and so much more! This property does not disappoint. Available monthly or yearly. Yearly rates can be negotiated.

235 is available starting 07/15/2020 furnished short term or unfurnished annually at $2550/month. Reserve today!