St. Petersburg, FL
235 MATEO WAY NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

235 MATEO WAY NE

235 Mateo Way Northeast · (888) 534-1116
Location

235 Mateo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
$2550 unfurnished on an annual lease! Pest control & lawn care included only in an annual long term unfurnished lease** Complete Paradise on Snell Isle! This one of a kind duplex located on Snell lsle offers it all! Tastefully updated with engineered wood throughout living, dining, kitchen and bedrooms. Master Bathrooms offer a spa like feel with walk in showers and guest baths offer shower/tub combo. Kitchen offers granite counter tops with natural leather finish, stainless steel smudge proof appliances, shaker cabinets that go to ceiling/soft close and a large under-mount sink. Each side is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with approx 1349sf of living space. King beds in masters, queen in guests, tv's in living room and bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Enjoy coffee or a BBQ on your private deck in the backyard. Backyards are NOT shared. Completely fenced so you can let your pets roam with no worries! Walking distance to the Vinoy Golf Club, Downtown St Pete, Northshore Park and so much more! This property does not disappoint. Available monthly or yearly. Yearly rates can be negotiated.
235 is available starting 07/15/2020 furnished short term or unfurnished annually at $2550/month. Reserve today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 MATEO WAY NE have any available units?
235 MATEO WAY NE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 MATEO WAY NE have?
Some of 235 MATEO WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 MATEO WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
235 MATEO WAY NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 MATEO WAY NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 MATEO WAY NE is pet friendly.
Does 235 MATEO WAY NE offer parking?
No, 235 MATEO WAY NE does not offer parking.
Does 235 MATEO WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 MATEO WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 MATEO WAY NE have a pool?
No, 235 MATEO WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 235 MATEO WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 235 MATEO WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 MATEO WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 MATEO WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
