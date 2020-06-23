All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 219 4th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
219 4th Avenue North
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

219 4th Avenue North

219 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
Bright charming,updated 2/2 condo located in the heart of downtown St Pete, with restored hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit. Other features of the building include a swimming pool, exercise room, large common area, & individual storage areas for each resident. Gated parking area one reserved space and additional guest parking. Free unlimited hot water provided to each unit. Walk and bike to all your favorite places just two blocks from Beach Dr. and the Sundial shops, restaurants and movie theatres.
Please call Rosan directly 904-866-0903

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-petersburg-fl?lid=12476771

(RLNE5073264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 4th Avenue North have any available units?
219 4th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 4th Avenue North have?
Some of 219 4th Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 4th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
219 4th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 4th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 4th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 219 4th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 219 4th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 219 4th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 4th Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 4th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 219 4th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 219 4th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 219 4th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 219 4th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 4th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus