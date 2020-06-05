2110 30th Ave N

Amenities
Remodeled 2/1 Home for Rent! - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features fresh interior and exterior paint, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, and alley access parking. The remodeled kitchen has plenty of storage space-with a pantry!-and stainless steel appliances. This property is located minutes away from I-275, great foodie destinations in Downtown St. Petersburg, located near shopping and the beaches. Call today to schedule a showing!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3590025)