All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2110 30th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2110 30th Ave N
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2110 30th Ave N

2110 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2110 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2/1 Home for Rent! - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features fresh interior and exterior paint, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, and alley access parking. The remodeled kitchen has plenty of storage space-with a pantry!-and stainless steel appliances. This property is located minutes away from I-275, great foodie destinations in Downtown St. Petersburg, located near shopping and the beaches. Call today to schedule a showing!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3590025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 30th Ave N have any available units?
2110 30th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 30th Ave N have?
Some of 2110 30th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 30th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2110 30th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 30th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 30th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2110 30th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2110 30th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2110 30th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 30th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 30th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2110 30th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2110 30th Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 30th Ave N has accessible units.
Does 2110 30th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 30th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus