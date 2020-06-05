2110 30th Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2/1 Home for Rent! - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features fresh interior and exterior paint, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, and alley access parking. The remodeled kitchen has plenty of storage space-with a pantry!-and stainless steel appliances. This property is located minutes away from I-275, great foodie destinations in Downtown St. Petersburg, located near shopping and the beaches. Call today to schedule a showing!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3590025)