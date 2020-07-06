All apartments in St. Petersburg
1830 S 19TH AVENUE S
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

1830 S 19TH AVENUE S

1830 19th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

1830 19th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fruitland Heights

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice home with huge back yard and double parking space. New roof , new windows , new flooring and more. Very nice walking closet. Water , sewer and garbage included in the monthly rent. Call me for a showing or for more informations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1830 S 19TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1830 S 19TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 S 19TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

