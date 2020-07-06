1830 S 19TH AVENUE S

1830 19th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Fruitland Heights
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice home with huge back yard and double parking space. New roof , new windows , new flooring and more. Very nice walking closet. Water , sewer and garbage included in the monthly rent. Call me for a showing or for more informations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
