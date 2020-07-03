All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1524 61st Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1524 61st Avenue North
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:44 PM

1524 61st Avenue North

1524 61st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1524 61st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519833

This gorgeous single family home features a wide open floorplan with lots of natural light. The kitchen is cook friendly with lots of storage. There is wood laminate flooring throughout which makes for easy cleaning and helps keep the home cool all summer long. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 61st Avenue North have any available units?
1524 61st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1524 61st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1524 61st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 61st Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 61st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 61st Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus