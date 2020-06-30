Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1509 79TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1509 79TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1509 79TH AVENUE N
1509 79th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1509 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 1,150 sq ft! Spacious Floorplan with an attached Over sized 1 Car Garage. Great location close to shopping, dining and downtown. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1509 79TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1509 79TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1509 79TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1509 79TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 79TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1509 79TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1509 79TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 79TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1509 79TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1509 79TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 79TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 79TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
