All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1420 52ND AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1420 52ND AVE N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1420 52ND AVE N

1420 52nd Avenue North · (727) 321-1212 ext. 305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1420 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 52ND AVE N · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Home In Saint Petersburg Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard - Beautiful Saint Pete Two bedroom home in Euclid Heights Neighborhood
Two bedrooms
1,154 Heated Square Feet
Large living room
Separate Dining/Family room
Beautiful Kitchen with built in desk
Spacious interior laundry room
Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard
Large fenced back yard
Storage Shed, perfect for bikes, tools, beach equipment and more!
Pet may be considered. If approved, a $250 non-refundable pet fee would be added.
Lawn Care Included

(RLNE5683232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 52ND AVE N have any available units?
1420 52ND AVE N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1420 52ND AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1420 52ND AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 52ND AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 52ND AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N offer parking?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N have a pool?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N have accessible units?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 52ND AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 52ND AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1420 52ND AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity