Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

1361 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in Snell Isle in St Petersburg. This unit has a million-dollar water view. It is clean and ready for new tenants on April 1st. Centrally located close to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer parking.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with air conditioning.

