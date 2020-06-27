Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in Snell Isle in St Petersburg. This unit has a million-dollar water view. It is clean and ready for new tenants on April 1st. Centrally located close to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1361 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
