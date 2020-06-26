Amenities

136 Pompano Dr. SE Unit D Available 06/01/19 2 Bed, 2 Bath Waterfront in Coquina Key! - This 2 bed / 2 bathroom condo has all of the luxurious finishes you'll need! When entering the home, youll be pleased to find an abundance of space that's perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has a large countertop and kitchen appliances included such as a microwave, refrigerator, stove/range and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are very spacious and large enough for a master bed and more! There is a private balcony overlooking the water and laundry located in-unit. Coquina Key has gated entry, a pool, and more. The property is located close to downtown Saint Pete and tons of dining and entertainment options. Schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3871753)