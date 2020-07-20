1315 54th Avenue North

Amenities

Charming renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Florida Ranch close to downtown Saint Petersburg and the beaches. Neutral paint, and laminate wood, carpet, and ceramic tile floors. Sunny Eat-in-Kitchen w/appliances and breakfast bar to living/dining area, perfect for entertaining. Private fenced-in backyard with an enclosed area for a boat or camper. Enjoy nearby Sawgrass Lake Park and Sunken Gardens botanicals! Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Northeast High School;

Middle school: Meadowlawn Middle School;

Elementary school: Lynch Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1958

