1315 54th Avenue North
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:19 PM

1315 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1315 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Charming renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Florida Ranch close to downtown Saint Petersburg and the beaches. Neutral paint, and laminate wood, carpet, and ceramic tile floors. Sunny Eat-in-Kitchen w/appliances and breakfast bar to living/dining area, perfect for entertaining. Private fenced-in backyard with an enclosed area for a boat or camper. Enjoy nearby Sawgrass Lake Park and Sunken Gardens botanicals! Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Northeast High School;
Middle school: Meadowlawn Middle School;
Elementary school: Lynch Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

