130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated ground floor apartment in fabulous Old NE location with off street parking and on-site laundry. This spacious home offers an open floor plan with a large updated kitchen featuring solid wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Tasteful wood look vinyl flooring travels throughout the entire apartment and bedroom. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king sized bed (10' x 15') and offers a roomy closet with a additional storage closet off the living room. The bathroom has been completely updated with new subway tile in the shower, new vanity and fixtures. There is an enclosed porch as you enter that could be used as a home office or storage space for bikes, etc. Brand new super quiet mini-split A/C system will help with energy efficiency. Dedicated Driveway with alley access. This apartment is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!