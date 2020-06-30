All apartments in St. Petersburg
130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1

130 1/2 17th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

130 1/2 17th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated ground floor apartment in fabulous Old NE location with off street parking and on-site laundry. This spacious home offers an open floor plan with a large updated kitchen featuring solid wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Tasteful wood look vinyl flooring travels throughout the entire apartment and bedroom. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king sized bed (10' x 15') and offers a roomy closet with a additional storage closet off the living room. The bathroom has been completely updated with new subway tile in the shower, new vanity and fixtures. There is an enclosed porch as you enter that could be used as a home office or storage space for bikes, etc. Brand new super quiet mini-split A/C system will help with energy efficiency. Dedicated Driveway with alley access. This apartment is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have any available units?
130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have?
Some of 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 1/2 17th Avenue North - Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.

