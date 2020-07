Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Super clean and cute 2-bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with screen porch tucked away at the end of the development in park like setting and quiet atmosphere. Spacious 2 bedrooms and living room with dining area off the kitchen. Plenty of off-street parking. Just off 4th Street North a quick drive to 275, Tampa or downtown St Petersburg Located in North St Petersburg. Water sewer garbage included with rent