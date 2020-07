Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2/1 condo with pool view! This community is centrally located to Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg, and easy access to the Gandy Bridge which takes you directly to Tampa International Airport. Around the corner from grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and close to the beautiful beaches of Pinellas County. Inside this spacious unit you have a large living space which opens up to the private screened in back porch with pool view.