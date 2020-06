Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This lovely home offers plenty of space its minutes away from Tropicana Field and Downtown St.Pete. Screened in front porch plenty of closet space in bedrooms, fire place, nice flooring, a shed for extra storage in the backyard. Requirements: Section 8 will not be accepted. Tenant must make 2.5x the rent, credit score 600+, no evictions in the past 2 years, background check. Security deposit and first month rent due prior to moving in ($1990) total.