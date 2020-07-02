Rent Calculator
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE
110 Coquina Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
110 Coquina Bay Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, 2 Bed / 2 .5 Bath , Split floor Plan , over 1500 sq.ft , Gated Complex, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN , Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances , Available Jan 1, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have any available units?
110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 COQUINA BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
