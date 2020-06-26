101 13TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

REMODELED & GORGEOUS and is not your typical rental. This is a ground floor unit with an attached garage. The building and units have been remodeled including the following: wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink with garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator w/ ice maker, dishwasher and gas stove/oven; new storm rated windows (efficient); new air conditioning and heating system (efficient), new washer with gas dryer; fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. On site parking in addition to garage. Walking distance to downtown St. Pete, 4th Street and North Straub Park. Dogs allowed but the owner must meet the dog.