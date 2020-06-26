All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 101 13TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
101 13TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

101 13TH AVENUE N

101 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
REMODELED & GORGEOUS and is not your typical rental. This is a ground floor unit with an attached garage. The building and units have been remodeled including the following: wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink with garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator w/ ice maker, dishwasher and gas stove/oven; new storm rated windows (efficient); new air conditioning and heating system (efficient), new washer with gas dryer; fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. On site parking in addition to garage. Walking distance to downtown St. Pete, 4th Street and North Straub Park. Dogs allowed but the owner must meet the dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
101 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 101 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
101 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 13TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 101 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 101 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 101 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 13TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 101 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 101 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 101 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 101 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 13TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus