Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Bayside Villas

1824 Shore Dr S · (727) 472-4606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayside Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
dog grooming area
smoke-free community
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home. Our contemporary community offers two fire pit lounges, two swimming pools, an outdoor gourmet kitchen & grill, secure bike & kayak storage, private dock access with kayak launch, and pet stations. These quiet and tropical studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are surrounded by a neighborhood courtyard setting to make you feel at home. Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East is smoke-free & pet-friendly. Your new home will overlook the shores of the beautiful Boca Ciega Bay and places you within a mile of the Gulf of Mexico beaches. We're also just minutes from all the dining, shopping, and beach access of St. Pete Beach and within 15 minutes of downtown St. Petersburg! Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East is in the Pinellas County Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Please call our leasing office for the complete policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayside Villas have any available units?
Bayside Villas has 4 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayside Villas have?
Some of Bayside Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Bayside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Bayside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Bayside Villas offers parking.
Does Bayside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayside Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Bayside Villas has a pool.
Does Bayside Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Bayside Villas has accessible units.
Does Bayside Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayside Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayside Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayside Villas has units with air conditioning.
