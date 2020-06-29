Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible parking dog grooming area smoke-free community

Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home. Our contemporary community offers two fire pit lounges, two swimming pools, an outdoor gourmet kitchen & grill, secure bike & kayak storage, private dock access with kayak launch, and pet stations. These quiet and tropical studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are surrounded by a neighborhood courtyard setting to make you feel at home. Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East is smoke-free & pet-friendly. Your new home will overlook the shores of the beautiful Boca Ciega Bay and places you within a mile of the Gulf of Mexico beaches. We're also just minutes from all the dining, shopping, and beach access of St. Pete Beach and within 15 minutes of downtown St. Petersburg! Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East is in the Pinellas County Schools.