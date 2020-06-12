/
2 bedroom apartments
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
880 LA PLAZA AVENUE S
880 La Plaza Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
560 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in quaint St Petersburg neighborhood. House features new tile throughout, new paint & granite countertops in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
La Vista
1 Unit Available
7412 2ND AVENUE N
7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease.
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
8470 W GULF BOULEVARD
8470 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
910 sqft
Welcome to paradise. You wont want to leave this home away from home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has direct breath taking views of the Gulf of Mexico. This condo is situated just steps form the beach.
1 Unit Available
9815 HARRELL AVENUE
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Blind Pass Lagoon top floor 2 bed 2 bath open water views of the intercoastal waterway and the pool. Perfect location, directly across from the beach and steps to many restaurants and shopping nearby.
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
1 Unit Available
447 80TH AVENUE
447 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Beach Block single family home. With in walking distance to downtown St. Pete Beach, shopping, and many fine restaurants. All terrazzo flooring gives that Floridian feeling. Very comfortable and nicely appointed furnishings.
