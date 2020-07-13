Apartment List
/
FL
/
south pasadena
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

112 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Pasadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - Beautiful Unfurnished Condo in lovely Pasadena Cove. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community. Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water & Sunset Views On Boca Ciega Bay. Open Light Bright Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Guest Bath New Remodel.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR
7050 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
528 sqft
DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT? Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
620 70th Ave Apt 1
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Call George fly at 727 258 1880 about this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath, fully furnished with private courtyard sitting area. Assigned parking, steps to the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7000 Beach Plaza - #607
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Island
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT
519 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pasadena on The Gulf
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S
511 Villa Grande Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1374 sqft
Charming Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Quaint S. Pasadena on a Quiet Brick Parkway Peppered with Mansions.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
456 85TH AVENUE
456 85th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1518 sqft
Here's your chance to live close to the beach! Just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful sand of St Pete Beach. This immaculately clean home has over 1500 heated square feet and is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1980 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9715 HARRELL AVENUE
9715 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
580 sqft
WATER FRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNFURNISHED . NEW FLOORING, PAINTED, , COUNTER TOPS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, CEILING FANS, 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING, LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE. 5 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. SHOPS AND DINING WITHIN MINUTES.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Pasadena, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Pasadena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Pasadena 3 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Accessible Apartments
South Pasadena Apartments with BalconySouth Pasadena Apartments with GymSouth Pasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Pasadena Apartments with ParkingSouth Pasadena Apartments with Pool
South Pasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Pasadena Furnished ApartmentsSouth Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg