/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
885 sqft
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7000 BEACH PLAZA
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
504 67TH AVENUE
504 67th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
Steps to the worlds famous St Pete Beach. No busy streets to cross. No car needed here. Smaller 14 unit building. Very quiet and walk to many restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished clean unit. One assigned parking spot. Great location.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 30. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens.
1 of 21
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6000 2ND STREET E
6000 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
705 sqft
Sylvette Condo updated spacious one bed one bath condo fully furnished. Short walk to the beach. There are two pools. Restaurants and shopping galore nearby. No carpet here and no car needed. One assigned parking space.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
9755 HARRELL AVENUE
9755 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
615 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON DUE TO CANCELLATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2019 TO MAY 30, 2020 SEASONAL $2600 TAX INCLUDED PLUS CLEANING FEE$75.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
9715 HARRELL AVENUE
9715 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
580 sqft
WATER FRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNFURNISHED . NEW FLOORING, PAINTED, , COUNTER TOPS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, CEILING FANS, 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING, LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE. 5 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. SHOPS AND DINING WITHIN MINUTES.
1 of 6
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Corey Ave
1 Unit Available
619 73RD AVENUE
619 73rd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM ST PETE BEACH VILLA STYLE PROPERTY, FEATURES NEWER FLOORING THROUGH OUT, NEWER KITCHEN, NEWER BATHROOM, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD AREA.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Plaza
23 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
Similar Pages
South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Pasadena 3 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Accessible Apartments
South Pasadena Apartments with BalconySouth Pasadena Apartments with GymSouth Pasadena Apartments with ParkingSouth Pasadena Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL