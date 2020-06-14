Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

188 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL

Finding an apartment in South Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
900 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
900 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2230 sqft
One minute from Gulf of Mexico, this waterfront home includes boat slip for large yacht or sailboat. Located on Grand Canal in boutique community, enjoy sunsets and carefree lifestyle. Restaurants and shopping easy walking distance.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1420 25th Street North (Back)
1420 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
910 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Renovated 2/2 in Kenwood with off street parking - Call Agent Directly @ 813-407-8990 TO VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
701 51st St N
701 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1117 sqft
701 51st St N Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home - This Tyrone area rental home is available 7/1/20 for move in. Pets are welcomed with owner approval.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B
4424 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
775 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK - Newly Remodled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK, Just of 49TH Street South, Vinyl Flooring throughout home, White Shaker Cabinets, with Black Appliances in Kitchen,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
630 50th St N
630 50th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1085 sqft
*Coming Soon* Adorable 2/1 in St Petersburg! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds) *PLEASE DO

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mel-Tan Heights
1 Unit Available
1600 31st Street South
1600 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2068 sqft
This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage has large eat in kitchen, separate large dining room, living room 4 large bedrooms and washer/dryer room. This is a great house and just went on the market for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood Estates
1 Unit Available
2525 54TH AVE S UNIT 1
2525 54th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT HOME with Ease of Access to 275, Shopping, Dining and St Petersburg Beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Pasadena, FL

Finding an apartment in South Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

