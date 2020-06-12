/
120 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9815 HARRELL AVENUE
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Blind Pass Lagoon top floor 2 bed 2 bath open water views of the intercoastal waterway and the pool. Perfect location, directly across from the beach and steps to many restaurants and shopping nearby.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
504 67TH AVENUE
504 67th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps to the worlds famous St Pete Beach. No busy streets to cross. No car needed here. Smaller 14 unit building. Very quiet and walk to many restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished clean unit. One assigned parking spot. Great location.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 30. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6000 2ND STREET E
6000 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
705 sqft
Sylvette Condo updated spacious one bed one bath condo fully furnished. Short walk to the beach. There are two pools. Restaurants and shopping galore nearby. No carpet here and no car needed. One assigned parking space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9755 HARRELL AVENUE
9755 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
615 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON DUE TO CANCELLATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2019 TO MAY 30, 2020 SEASONAL $2600 TAX INCLUDED PLUS CLEANING FEE$75.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
838 sqft
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St.
