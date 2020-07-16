Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Pasadena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
1 of 21

$
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23

4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.
1 of 48

19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
329 27th St S
329 27th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Large 1925 bungalow 4 blocks from Central Ave - Property Id: 315585 Spacious and updated bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors, screened porch, and fenced yard. Located in the desirable Warehouse Art District.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
103 1st St. E #309
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.

1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
335 Madison Street South
335 Madison Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1568 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3BR 2BA home offers a comfortable living space! The open living room and separate dining room are the perfect space to enjoy home life inside and out in the large backyard! Granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances,

1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

1 Unit Available
Historic Kenwood
2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
2721 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1746 sqft
Don’t Miss this Chance to Live in Popular Historic Kenwood!! This Wonderful Craftsman Bungalow-Style Home Boasts Gleaming Heart Pine Wood Floors, Large Living/Dining Room Combination, Huge Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom, Fenced Yard and

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128
6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course.

1 Unit Available
Bayview
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home – 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.

1 Unit Available
North Kenwood
2567 15TH AVENUE N
2567 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
Large North St Petersburg home near downtown. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a Florida room and 2nd porch. Light & airy with a decorative fireplace. Over 1095 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This property is available October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
751 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater.

1 Unit Available
13288 4TH STREET E
13288 4th Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN GORGEOUS Madeira Beach. FEATURES NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WHEN YOU EXIT FRONT ENTRANCE YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW. TILE, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
3963 1ST AVENUE N
3963 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1958 sqft
WOW, Check out this beautiful Home built in 1939!! The home has 1286 sqft with the original wood floors, Two updated bathrooms and A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!! The home also features central Air, Large living area, separate large dining room and a fenced

1 Unit Available
Bayview
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.

1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5840 30TH AVENUE S
5840 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ovely One Bedroom One Bath Annual Rental In The Sunny Gulfport Area! Steps From Historic Gulfport Beach! This Unit Boasts Of Laminate Wood Floors Almost Entirely Throughout, As well As Tasteful updates in the Kitchen and Bathroom As Well! This Unit

1 Unit Available
North Kenwood
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N
1225 1/2 27th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1516 sqft
VERY NICE - HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA. HISTORIC KENWOOD. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, FL. VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PLENTY OF SPACE. Large kitchen, tile floors, PARKING NEARBY. $1245 PLUS $1245 SECURITY. UPSTAIRS: VERY QUITE, 3 bedrooms 1 bath.

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa.

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. this property is available 11/14 - 12/23 It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.

1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Pasadena, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Pasadena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

