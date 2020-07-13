Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Come discover the breathtaking waterfront apartment homes of Waters Pointe! Conveniently located in the heart of South Pasadena, our perfect location allows easy access to the pristine St. Petersburg area beaches, trendy downtown Gulfport and the many businesses, cultural events, fine dining and casual dining options offered by downtown St. Petersburg. Waters Pointe is just minutes from numerous universities and colleges as well as hospitals. Inside each residence, tasteful contemporary accents complement the warm traditional styling, making your home a classic retreat. When you feel inspired, wake up early and watch the sunrise over the glistening bay from your private balcony. As evening falls you can relax next to the sparking pool in one of our cabanas while watching the city lights and sunsets. You will love calling Waters Pointe your new home!