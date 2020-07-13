All apartments in South Pasadena
Waters Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Waters Pointe

1885 Shore Dr S · (727) 202-5629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 1 Month Free on Select Units! Limited Time Special! (on select units)
Location

1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waters Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come discover the breathtaking waterfront apartment homes of Waters Pointe! Conveniently located in the heart of South Pasadena, our perfect location allows easy access to the pristine St. Petersburg area beaches, trendy downtown Gulfport and the many businesses, cultural events, fine dining and casual dining options offered by downtown St. Petersburg. Waters Pointe is just minutes from numerous universities and colleges as well as hospitals. Inside each residence, tasteful contemporary accents complement the warm traditional styling, making your home a classic retreat. When you feel inspired, wake up early and watch the sunrise over the glistening bay from your private balcony. As evening falls you can relax next to the sparking pool in one of our cabanas while watching the city lights and sunsets. You will love calling Waters Pointe your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per adult
Deposit: 1 month's rent or deposit waiver
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. Parking lot available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waters Pointe have any available units?
Waters Pointe has 8 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waters Pointe have?
Some of Waters Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waters Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Waters Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1 Month Free on Select Units! Limited Time Special! (on select units)
Is Waters Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Waters Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Waters Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Waters Pointe offers parking.
Does Waters Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waters Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waters Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Waters Pointe has a pool.
Does Waters Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Waters Pointe has accessible units.
Does Waters Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waters Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Waters Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waters Pointe has units with air conditioning.
