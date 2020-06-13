Apartment List
241 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
La Vista
1 Unit Available
7412 2ND AVENUE N
7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9815 HARRELL AVENUE
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Blind Pass Lagoon top floor 2 bed 2 bath open water views of the intercoastal waterway and the pool. Perfect location, directly across from the beach and steps to many restaurants and shopping nearby.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 30. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bahia Shores
1 Unit Available
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
447 80TH AVENUE
447 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Beach Block single family home. With in walking distance to downtown St. Pete Beach, shopping, and many fine restaurants. All terrazzo flooring gives that Floridian feeling. Very comfortable and nicely appointed furnishings.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9755 HARRELL AVENUE
9755 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
615 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON DUE TO CANCELLATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2019 TO MAY 30, 2020 SEASONAL $2600 TAX INCLUDED PLUS CLEANING FEE$75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Gulfport
15 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Plaza
21 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Pasadena, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Pasadena renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

