105 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Pasadena renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
3315 58TH AVENUE S
3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor patio unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in South Pasadena, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Pasadena renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

