/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
109 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
860 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - Beautiful Unfurnished Condo in lovely Pasadena Cove. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1575 sqft
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is a 2bd/2ba unit in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental. Electric up to $75 per month is included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7912 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is an end unit 2/2 with Den/office area in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community. Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water & Sunset Views On Boca Ciega Bay. Open Light Bright Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Guest Bath New Remodel.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR
7050 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
528 sqft
DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT? Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 64th Ave #703
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
St Pete Beach FL - 3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX. GROUND-FLOOR CONDO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT, MID OR LONG-TERM LEASE. Available beginning May 1.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7000 Beach Plaza - #607
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9425 BLIND PASS ROAD
9425 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT 2/2 CONDO in premier gated luxury community St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Island
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT
519 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6651 SUNSET WAY
6651 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
805 sqft
FOR RENT! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath beach condo with Gulf views & community laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1980 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Beach
8470 W GULF BOULEVARD
8470 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
910 sqft
Welcome to paradise. You wont want to leave this home away from home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has direct breath taking views of the Gulf of Mexico. This condo is situated just steps form the beach.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
Similar Pages
South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Pasadena 3 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Accessible Apartments
South Pasadena Apartments with BalconySouth Pasadena Apartments with GymSouth Pasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Pasadena Apartments with ParkingSouth Pasadena Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL