South Miami, FL
7800 SW 57th Ct
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:17 AM

7800 SW 57th Ct

7800 Southwest 57th Court · (305) 310-9831
South Miami
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment. This well-maintained home features 3/2, 2,109 sf on 13,500 sf lot, open spacious floor plan with wood-beam ceiling and Dade County Pine, formal living, dining and family rooms with additional den/flex space, country-style kitchen, Saltillo tile with hardwood in master bedroom, large side patio off dining room, accordion shutters, interior laundry room, newer A/C white-picket fenced private yard, small pets allowed. Available September 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have any available units?
7800 SW 57th Ct has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7800 SW 57th Ct have?
Some of 7800 SW 57th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 SW 57th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7800 SW 57th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 SW 57th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 SW 57th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct offer parking?
No, 7800 SW 57th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 SW 57th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have a pool?
No, 7800 SW 57th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7800 SW 57th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 SW 57th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 SW 57th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7800 SW 57th Ct has units with air conditioning.
