1 bedroom apartments
190 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
South Miami
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
South Miami
6310 SW 79 St
6310 Southwest 79th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
This beautiful 2nd floor 1br/1ba unit has just been completely renovated and updated! Brand new kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counters, new gas stove/oven, brand new mini split air conditioner, nicely updated bathroom with glass shower
South Miami
5791 South West 74th Terrace
5791 SW 74th Ter, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
600 sqft
What a great place to live! Palm plaza is only a short stroll from the best of south miami, close to metro rail, fine restaurants and shopping. Yet it's a quiet, lovely location with gardens, friendly neighbors and on site management.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Dadeland
8315 SW 72nd Ave
8315 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
Kendall
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
Dadeland
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
Dadeland
7505 SW 82nd St
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
VERY NICE AND WELL KEPT UNIT IN THE HEART OD DADELAND. WALK TO DADELAND MALL OR METRO RAILS. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS POOL AREA. LAUNDRY FACILITIES PER FLOOR, CLUB ROOM, POOL. CENTRIC AREA. STUDENT FRIENDLY.
Riviera
1235 Mariposa Ave
1235 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Available 1st week of July. Super spacious 1-bed with assigned parking walking distance to University of Miami. Quiet and safe neighborhood and easy to walk to many restaurants and campus.
Kendall
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
Kendall
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
Glenvar Heights
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
Kendall
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
657 sqft
Excellent location! Largest one bedroom unit in the building. Corner ground floor unit freshly painted and next to sparkling pool. All appliances new as of last year. Spacious apartment with plenty of closets.
