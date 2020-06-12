/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
280 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 63rd Ave
6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6622 ACACIA CT
6622 Acacia Court, South Miami, FL
Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 58th St
6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7800 SW 57th Ct
7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2109 sqft
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 62nd Ave
5901 Southwest 62nd Avenue, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
UM STUDENT WELCOME VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6153 SW 69th St
6153 Southwest 69th Street, South Miami, FL
Here it is, walking distance to the university of Miami ( UM), metro rail, hospitals,supermarket, malls, restaurants, U S 1 and the highways.
1 of 23
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5974 SW 58th Ter
5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9. Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Dadeland
194 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1434 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,774
1489 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5265 SW 78th St
5265 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Property getting Updated with a New Kitchen, New Flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 89 TE
6840 Southwest 89th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Fabulous Sutton Place!!! Pinecrest schools. Secure and gated community of only 28 townhomes with lighted tennis and pool.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6140 SW 47th St
6140 Southwest 47th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Vintage South Miami bungalow expanded with lots of updates - nice back yard and wood deck for grilling, surrounded by privacy hedge. 5 mins. to UM. beautifully furnished and equipped incl. stocked kitchen and linens.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5045 SW 82nd St
5045 Southwest 82nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Prepare to be enchanted as you enter this stunning mid-century modern estate, designed by famed architect Alfred Browning Parker.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5972 SW 42nd Ter
5972 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming, well-maintained 3/2, centrally located Coral Gables home. Park is behind home. Tile throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom. Roof and A/C only a couple of years old. Close to UM, Biltmore and Nicklaus Hospital.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
Similar Pages
South Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Apartments with BalconySouth Miami Apartments with GarageSouth Miami Apartments with GarageSouth Miami Apartments with GymSouth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Miami Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Apartments with PoolSouth Miami Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL