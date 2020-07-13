361 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Miami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6001 SW 70th St # 641
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Condo at Valencia 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 184879 **CALL AND ASK HOW TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!**Only $750 Deposit! Fast and Easy Move In! 2 Master bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! Valencia South Miami is now offering 1-4 bedroom layouts

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6302 SW 43rd St
6302 Southwest 43rd Street, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Large Corner Home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garage was converted which is where the third bedroom and second bathroom are located.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6000 SW 76 St
6000 Southwest 76th Street, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great corner house close to restaurants and entertainment in the heart of South Miami. New kitchen, freshly painted, on a beautiful piece of land with huge parking space with new washer & dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6647 SW 59th Pl
6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5901 SW 62nd Ave
5901 Southwest 62nd Avenue, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
UM STUDENT WELCOME VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH

1 of 23

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5974 SW 58th Ter
5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9. Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5727 Southwest 72nd Street
5727 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,225
337 sqft
5727 Southwest 72nd Street Apt #5727, South Miami, FL 33143 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
$
38 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
74 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5716 sqft
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938 Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office.
City Guide for South Miami, FL

I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith

South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.

South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Miami, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Miami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

