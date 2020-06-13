Apartment List
404 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4124 SW 61 Ave
4124 Southwest 61st Avenue, South Miami, FL
Studio
$950
Centrally located efficiency in South Miami. Close to Coral Gables, UM, Sunset Place and much more. Comes with private patio, full refrigerator, spacious bathroom. Rent includes electricity, water and wifi

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 63rd Ave
6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6622 ACACIA CT
6622 Acacia Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
762 sqft
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 58th St
6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7800 SW 57th Ct
7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2109 sqft
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5791 South West 74th Terrace
5791 SW 74th Ter, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
600 sqft
What a great place to live! Palm plaza is only a short stroll from the best of south miami, close to metro rail, fine restaurants and shopping. Yet it's a quiet, lovely location with gardens, friendly neighbors and on site management.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 23

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5974 SW 58th Ter
5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9. Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Miami, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Miami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

