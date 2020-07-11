/
apartments with washer dryer
373 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5703 SW 83rd St
5703 Southwest 83rd Street, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/3Ba - Property Id: 185374 Perfect location, great backyard that is design for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6001 SW 70th St # 641
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Condo at Valencia 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 184879 **CALL AND ASK HOW TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!**Only $750 Deposit! Fast and Easy Move In! 2 Master bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! Valencia South Miami is now offering 1-4 bedroom layouts
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6200 SW 63rd Ave
6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters.
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5788 SW 77th Ter
5788 Southwest 77th Terrace, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6000 SW 76 St
6000 Southwest 76th Street, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great corner house close to restaurants and entertainment in the heart of South Miami. New kitchen, freshly painted, on a beautiful piece of land with huge parking space with new washer & dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6647 SW 59th Pl
6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6622 ACACIA CT
6622 Acacia Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6200 SW 58th St
6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7800 SW 57th Ct
7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2109 sqft
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 23
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5974 SW 58th Ter
5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9. Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
94 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
185 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
40 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,866
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
74 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1190 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3810 SW 61st Ave
3810 Southwest 61st Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1794 sqft
Amazing home for Short Term Lease 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 184836 A MUST SEE!!!...Short, long term rentals and lease to purchase options considered! Price will vary depending on terms (Terms flexible); depending on preference and time frame...
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6720 SW 72nd Ct
6720 Southwest 72nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Available 08/20/20 South Miami Retreat - Property Id: 72057 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72057 Property Id 72057 (RLNE5876439)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
