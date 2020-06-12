/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
183 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dadeland
193 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Glenvar Heights
18 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7355 SW 89th St
7355 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with modern laminate floors. Located in the heart of Downtown Dadeland, steps from Dadeland mall and mins from University of Miami. Surrounded by entertainment, restaurants, hotels and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1280 S Alhambra Cir
1280 South Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Located across the street from the University of Miami, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floor plan unit at University Inn Condo is ready for new tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
1205 Mariposa Ave
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
