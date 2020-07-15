All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like
5720 Bear Stone Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
5720 Bear Stone Run
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

5720 Bear Stone Run

5720 Bear Stone Run · (321) 236-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5720 Bear Stone Run, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office/den, 3 car garage, sparkling swimming pool. Home has numerous upgrades including spectacular hand scraped engineered hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and closets plus upgraded tile and baseboards throughout the living areas. The kitchen is light and bright and overlooks the family room, breakfast nook, and pool. It features stainless steel appliances and sink basin, 42" cabinets, large island, and breakfast counter. The master suite has crown molding, pool access, gorgeous master bathroom and SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 has its own private full bathroom and pool access. The home is wired for speakers/surround sound in several rooms and the patio.

LEASE AMOUNT INCLUDES LAWN AND POOL CARE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have any available units?
5720 Bear Stone Run has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5720 Bear Stone Run have?
Some of 5720 Bear Stone Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Bear Stone Run currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Bear Stone Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Bear Stone Run pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Bear Stone Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Bear Stone Run offers parking.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Bear Stone Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have a pool?
Yes, 5720 Bear Stone Run has a pool.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have accessible units?
No, 5720 Bear Stone Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Bear Stone Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 Bear Stone Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5720 Bear Stone Run has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FLDeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaUniversity of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach