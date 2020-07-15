5720 Bear Stone Run.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office/den, 3 car garage, sparkling swimming pool. Home has numerous upgrades including spectacular hand scraped engineered hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and closets plus upgraded tile and baseboards throughout the living areas. The kitchen is light and bright and overlooks the family room, breakfast nook, and pool. It features stainless steel appliances and sink basin, 42" cabinets, large island, and breakfast counter. The master suite has crown molding, pool access, gorgeous master bathroom and SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 has its own private full bathroom and pool access. The home is wired for speakers/surround sound in several rooms and the patio.



LEASE AMOUNT INCLUDES LAWN AND POOL CARE!!!