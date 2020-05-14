528 Holbrook Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home! - Beautiful 4BR/ 2BA Home in Lakewood at the Crossings in Lake Mary! Pool Care Included! Walking distance to Lake Mary High and Greenwood Lakes Middle. Lovely Living/Dining combination with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Island Kitchen/Family room combination with laminate flooring, plantation shutters, complete kitchen, appliance package, attractive cabinetry and countertops. 4th Bedroom doubles as excellent home office or den with pocket door to foyer. Screen enclosed in-ground pool in very private fenced backyard with lush landscaping and decking. Inside Laundry. Close to I-4 and all major shopping centers and restaurants, library, parks and Seminole Trail bicycle trails! Renter's Insurance is REQUIRED! Sorry NO CATS! Available April 2020!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624526)