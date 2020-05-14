All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 528 Holbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
528 Holbrook Circle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

528 Holbrook Circle

528 Holbrook Circle · (407) 322-8678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

528 Holbrook Circle, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Holbrook Circle · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home! - Beautiful 4BR/ 2BA Home in Lakewood at the Crossings in Lake Mary! Pool Care Included! Walking distance to Lake Mary High and Greenwood Lakes Middle. Lovely Living/Dining combination with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Island Kitchen/Family room combination with laminate flooring, plantation shutters, complete kitchen, appliance package, attractive cabinetry and countertops. 4th Bedroom doubles as excellent home office or den with pocket door to foyer. Screen enclosed in-ground pool in very private fenced backyard with lush landscaping and decking. Inside Laundry. Close to I-4 and all major shopping centers and restaurants, library, parks and Seminole Trail bicycle trails! Renter's Insurance is REQUIRED! Sorry NO CATS! Available April 2020!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Holbrook Circle have any available units?
528 Holbrook Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 528 Holbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
528 Holbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Holbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 528 Holbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Holbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Holbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 528 Holbrook Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity