2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE

Dreams Do Come True! Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the gated community of Regency Park. Condo is ground floor. Sit on your screened in back porch while relaxing and enjoying the Florida weather. Spacious living room. Open kitchen with appliances, lots of cabinet space with wine rack, and dining area. Split bedroom plan with good sized bedrooms. Community features pool, laundry facilities, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, and car wash area. Water/sewer and valet trash included! 2 state of the art gym facilities and 2 large pool facilities. If this Country Club style living is not enough, how about a canoe ride at Lake Heron and some bass fishing and 2 tennis courts. All this luxury style living in one of the highest rated places to live in the nation.