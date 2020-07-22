All apartments in Seminole County
2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE
2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE

2604 Grassy Point Drive · No Longer Available
2604 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
trash valet
Dreams Do Come True! Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the gated community of Regency Park. Condo is ground floor. Sit on your screened in back porch while relaxing and enjoying the Florida weather. Spacious living room. Open kitchen with appliances, lots of cabinet space with wine rack, and dining area. Split bedroom plan with good sized bedrooms. Community features pool, laundry facilities, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, and car wash area. Water/sewer and valet trash included! 2 state of the art gym facilities and 2 large pool facilities. If this Country Club style living is not enough, how about a canoe ride at Lake Heron and some bass fishing and 2 tennis courts. All this luxury style living in one of the highest rated places to live in the nation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have any available units?
2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 GRASSY POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
