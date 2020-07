Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, Location, Location!! Nicely upgraded 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 1st floor in the gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary. Featuring chocolate brown wood flooring throughout, designer paint, custom cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and screened in patio. Newer A/C! Community is conveniently located within minutes to Interstate 4, major shopping and dining.