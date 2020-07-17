All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2440 Firstlight Way

2440 Firstlight Way · (407) 497-4717
Location

2440 Firstlight Way, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
We are pleased to present this brand new, move-in ready townhome located in Winter Park, nestled in the sought-after gated community of Hawks Crest. This is your opportunity to be the first to reside in this open and spacious Julian floor plan built by Meritage Homes. 2440 Firstlight way is a generous two-story floor plan featuring all of the bedrooms upstairs, Private 2 car garage, brick paver driveway, and large covered patio. Entering the home on the first floor you will notice the soaring foyer entrance from the moment you step inside. The kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the rear of the kitchen is the guest bathroom, and garage entrance. The living and dining area opens up to the kitchen with dual sliding doors leading to the patio, perfect for grilling. On the second floor, you will find an oversized master retreat with private bath, tray ceiling, and a large window overlooking the front of the residence. Two additional bedrooms, one bathroom, a flex space, and laundry center make this 2042 square foot of living space a must-see. A few things we love about this home are the spray foam insulation, UV blocking windows, and smart home technology including; ring doorbell, wifi thermostat, and automated front door lock. Schedule your tour today and welcome home.
Washer and Dryer not included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Firstlight Way have any available units?
2440 Firstlight Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 Firstlight Way have?
Some of 2440 Firstlight Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Firstlight Way currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Firstlight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Firstlight Way pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Firstlight Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Firstlight Way offers parking.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Firstlight Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way have a pool?
Yes, 2440 Firstlight Way has a pool.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way have accessible units?
No, 2440 Firstlight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Firstlight Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Firstlight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Firstlight Way does not have units with air conditioning.
