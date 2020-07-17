Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

We are pleased to present this brand new, move-in ready townhome located in Winter Park, nestled in the sought-after gated community of Hawks Crest. This is your opportunity to be the first to reside in this open and spacious Julian floor plan built by Meritage Homes. 2440 Firstlight way is a generous two-story floor plan featuring all of the bedrooms upstairs, Private 2 car garage, brick paver driveway, and large covered patio. Entering the home on the first floor you will notice the soaring foyer entrance from the moment you step inside. The kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the rear of the kitchen is the guest bathroom, and garage entrance. The living and dining area opens up to the kitchen with dual sliding doors leading to the patio, perfect for grilling. On the second floor, you will find an oversized master retreat with private bath, tray ceiling, and a large window overlooking the front of the residence. Two additional bedrooms, one bathroom, a flex space, and laundry center make this 2042 square foot of living space a must-see. A few things we love about this home are the spray foam insulation, UV blocking windows, and smart home technology including; ring doorbell, wifi thermostat, and automated front door lock. Schedule your tour today and welcome home.

Washer and Dryer not included. No Pets.