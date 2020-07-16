2212 Fairglenn Way

Amenities

WINTER PARK (SEMINOLE COUNTY WP) 4/2.5 LARGE POOL HOME! - THIS HOME IS JUST BACK ON THE MARKET!



ENJOY ENTERTAINING IN THIS SPACIOUS WINTER PARK POOL HOME.



Fall in love with this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home conveniently located in Winter Park. The large fenced backyard with screened in pool offers a tranquil oasis for ideal Florida living. As you step inside the home, you will see tile flooring in the entry that extends through the halls, the Great Room and into the Kitchen. The Great Room has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and fireplace. The Kitchen comes with all of your standard appliances (refrigerator, smooth top stove, microwave, and dishwasher. There is also an additional sink in the Kitchen bar area for easy entertaining between the Kitchen and Great Room.



The Master Bedroom has a carpet flooring, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door that looks into the pool area. The Master Bath has two sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. This home does feature a split floor plan with Bedrooms 2 and 3 on the opposite side of the house from the Master Bedroom. All of the Bedrooms do have carpet flooring and ceiling fans. The full Hall Bathroom does have a two-sink vanity, shower/tub combo and conveniently has access directly to the pool area.



If you love outdoor living pool side, this home is for you.



BASIC POOL AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. *spa is in as-is condition**



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #13501



