Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2212 Fairglenn Way

2212 Fairglenn Way · (407) 628-2500
Location

2212 Fairglenn Way, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 Fairglenn Way · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WINTER PARK (SEMINOLE COUNTY WP) 4/2.5 LARGE POOL HOME! - THIS HOME IS JUST BACK ON THE MARKET!

ENJOY ENTERTAINING IN THIS SPACIOUS WINTER PARK POOL HOME.

Fall in love with this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home conveniently located in Winter Park. The large fenced backyard with screened in pool offers a tranquil oasis for ideal Florida living. As you step inside the home, you will see tile flooring in the entry that extends through the halls, the Great Room and into the Kitchen. The Great Room has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and fireplace. The Kitchen comes with all of your standard appliances (refrigerator, smooth top stove, microwave, and dishwasher. There is also an additional sink in the Kitchen bar area for easy entertaining between the Kitchen and Great Room.

The Master Bedroom has a carpet flooring, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door that looks into the pool area. The Master Bath has two sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. This home does feature a split floor plan with Bedrooms 2 and 3 on the opposite side of the house from the Master Bedroom. All of the Bedrooms do have carpet flooring and ceiling fans. The full Hall Bathroom does have a two-sink vanity, shower/tub combo and conveniently has access directly to the pool area.

If you love outdoor living pool side, this home is for you.

BASIC POOL AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. *spa is in as-is condition**

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #13501

(RLNE2396309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have any available units?
2212 Fairglenn Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2212 Fairglenn Way have?
Some of 2212 Fairglenn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Fairglenn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Fairglenn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Fairglenn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Fairglenn Way is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Fairglenn Way offers parking.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Fairglenn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have a pool?
Yes, 2212 Fairglenn Way has a pool.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have accessible units?
No, 2212 Fairglenn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Fairglenn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Fairglenn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2212 Fairglenn Way has units with air conditioning.
