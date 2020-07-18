2165 Westbourne Drive

Amenities

Available 08/01/20

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split plan home in desirable Carillon neighborhood. The bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a formal living and dining room along with a wonderful eat-in kitchen that adjoins the family room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Step through the family room sliding doors into your own private oasis that includes a screened pool and outdoor fire pit area with your own citrus trees in your fully fenced back yard. Plus New Roof, AC, Pool Pump, and updated Master Bath in 2017. This wonderful home is zoned for A+ Seminole County Schools and located just minutes from UCF and its tech corridor, Oviedo Mall, Seminole State College, shopping, dining, entertainment and more!. Lawn and Pool care included.



No Pets Allowed



