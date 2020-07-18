200 Brom Bones Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Longwood Executive Home with Pool



Excellent location in Longwood, close to I-4 and SR434. This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool home features double entry doors that welcome you to a large entryway with foyer closet and formal living and dining room separate perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features tile counter tops, island, separate eat-in area, breakfast bar, and Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Large family room features a beautiful brick fireplace with mantle and hearth and french doors leading off family room to the patio to your outdoor living area that includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining with a view of the pool. Master bedroom features a ceiling fan, large walk-in closet with built in shelves and rods, separate vanity sinks in the master bath and a tiled walk-in master shower with pool access door. Bedrooms 1 and 2 also include ceiling fans. Garage has separate laundry room with mud sink, pool bath, storage shelves, and w/d hook-up.

Property Id 82765



