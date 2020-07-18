All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 200 Brom Bones Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
200 Brom Bones Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Brom Bones Lane

200 Brom Bones Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

200 Brom Bones Lane, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Longwood Executive Home with Pool - Property Id: 82765

Excellent location in Longwood, close to I-4 and SR434. This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool home features double entry doors that welcome you to a large entryway with foyer closet and formal living and dining room separate perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features tile counter tops, island, separate eat-in area, breakfast bar, and Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Large family room features a beautiful brick fireplace with mantle and hearth and french doors leading off family room to the patio to your outdoor living area that includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining with a view of the pool. Master bedroom features a ceiling fan, large walk-in closet with built in shelves and rods, separate vanity sinks in the master bath and a tiled walk-in master shower with pool access door. Bedrooms 1 and 2 also include ceiling fans. Garage has separate laundry room with mud sink, pool bath, storage shelves, and w/d hook-up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82765
Property Id 82765

(RLNE4471130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have any available units?
200 Brom Bones Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 200 Brom Bones Lane have?
Some of 200 Brom Bones Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Brom Bones Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Brom Bones Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Brom Bones Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Brom Bones Lane is pet friendly.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Brom Bones Lane offers parking.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Brom Bones Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have a pool?
Yes, 200 Brom Bones Lane has a pool.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Brom Bones Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Brom Bones Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Brom Bones Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Brom Bones Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach