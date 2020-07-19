1797 Alaqua Drive

Amenities
Jones Clayton custom home with upgrades galore in guard gated Alaqua! Secluded through an estate-style long driveway, is this charming 5 bed 3 bath home. Master suite features two walk in closets & Brazilian cherry wood floors. Master bath includes garden tub & walk in shower. Gourmet kitchen features an island, walk-in pantry, & white cabinetry overlaid with granite. Home features sunken formal living room, enclosed dining room, family room with brick fireplace, & massive game room with wet bar. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, excellent pool views throughout and side rear entry 3 car garage along with carport. Immaculate pool area features large covered seating area & summer kitchen. Screened pool enclosure keeps the bugs out. Beautifully landscaped - over an acre! Excellent schools within minutes. Come See Your New Home Today!