1797 Alaqua Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room parking pool garage

Jones Clayton custom home with upgrades galore in guard gated Alaqua! Secluded through an estate-style long driveway, is this charming 5 bed 3 bath home. Master suite features two walk in closets & Brazilian cherry wood floors. Master bath includes garden tub & walk in shower. Gourmet kitchen features an island, walk-in pantry, & white cabinetry overlaid with granite. Home features sunken formal living room, enclosed dining room, family room with brick fireplace, & massive game room with wet bar. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, excellent pool views throughout and side rear entry 3 car garage along with carport. Immaculate pool area features large covered seating area & summer kitchen. Screened pool enclosure keeps the bugs out. Beautifully landscaped - over an acre! Excellent schools within minutes. Come See Your New Home Today!