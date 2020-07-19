All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
1797 Alaqua Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1797 Alaqua Drive

1797 Alaqua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1797 Alaqua Drive, Seminole County, FL 32779
Alaqua

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
pool
garage
Jones Clayton custom home with upgrades galore in guard gated Alaqua! Secluded through an estate-style long driveway, is this charming 5 bed 3 bath home. Master suite features two walk in closets & Brazilian cherry wood floors. Master bath includes garden tub & walk in shower. Gourmet kitchen features an island, walk-in pantry, & white cabinetry overlaid with granite. Home features sunken formal living room, enclosed dining room, family room with brick fireplace, & massive game room with wet bar. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, excellent pool views throughout and side rear entry 3 car garage along with carport. Immaculate pool area features large covered seating area & summer kitchen. Screened pool enclosure keeps the bugs out. Beautifully landscaped - over an acre! Excellent schools within minutes. Come See Your New Home Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have any available units?
1797 Alaqua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1797 Alaqua Drive have?
Some of 1797 Alaqua Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 Alaqua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1797 Alaqua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 Alaqua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1797 Alaqua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1797 Alaqua Drive offers parking.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 Alaqua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1797 Alaqua Drive has a pool.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have accessible units?
No, 1797 Alaqua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1797 Alaqua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1797 Alaqua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1797 Alaqua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
